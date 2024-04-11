Elm Partners Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after purchasing an additional 717,795 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $239.87. The company had a trading volume of 78,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $182.59 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

