Embrace Change Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMCGU) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

