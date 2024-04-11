Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Trading Up 0.4%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.05 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.49 ($0.32). Approximately 379,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 806,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.40 ($0.32).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.