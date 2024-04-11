EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the March 15th total of 302,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMKR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 142,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.52.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that EMCORE will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

