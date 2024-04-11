Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the March 15th total of 56,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ENSC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 116,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.77.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

