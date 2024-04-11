Escalade, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Escalade has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Escalade Stock Down 1.4 %
ESCA stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Escalade has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
