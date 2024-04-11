Escalade, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Escalade has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Stock Down 1.4 %

ESCA stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Escalade has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Escalade

About Escalade

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.