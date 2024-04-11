Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.1% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.58. 6,831,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,949. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

