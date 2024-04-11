Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 14.5% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.75. 3,433,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,146. The stock has a market cap of $362.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

