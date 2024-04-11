EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Up 72.7% in March

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
EUDA Health Stock Performance
EUDAW remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Thursday. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,245. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.
EUDA Health Company Profile
