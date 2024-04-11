Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Euro Manganese Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUMNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 19,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,814. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its flagship project comprises the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings to produce manganese products for applications in lithium-ion batteries located in the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

