Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Shares Up 18.2%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 3,299,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 488,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

