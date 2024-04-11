FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Up 80.9% in March

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the March 15th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Trading Down 3.7 %

CBAOF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,133. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

