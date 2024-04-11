FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Up 80.9% in March

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the March 15th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Trading Down 3.7 %
CBAOF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,133. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.
About FIBRA Terrafina
