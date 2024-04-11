First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 179,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,420,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,697,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775. The stock has a market cap of $160.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.