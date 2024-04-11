First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Down 96.8% in March

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYC. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $11,170,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $10,467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 89,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 69,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000.

FYC traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.31. 10,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,124. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $263.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

