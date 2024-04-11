Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 1,863.6% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 1,863.6% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $80,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 30,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,598. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

