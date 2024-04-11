Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.115 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 537,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $91.71 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMX. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FMX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.