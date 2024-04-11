Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FBIOP opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

