Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Fortress Biotech Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of FBIOP opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.91.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
