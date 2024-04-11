Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 836,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FORW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 17,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Forwardly Company Profile
