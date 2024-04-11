Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 836,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FORW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 17,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Forwardly alerts:

Forwardly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.