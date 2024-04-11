FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.07

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $11.50. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 88,440 shares.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

