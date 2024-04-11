Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys 54,141 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEFA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,244,347 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

