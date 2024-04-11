Fusion Family Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 407,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

