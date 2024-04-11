Fusion Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.88. The company had a trading volume of 405,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average of $225.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

