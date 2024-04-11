Fusion Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 407,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,963. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.