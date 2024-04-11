Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $31.72 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,590 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $31,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.30. 227,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,098. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

