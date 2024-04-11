Fusion Family Wealth LLC Invests $528,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.04. The company had a trading volume of 405,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.