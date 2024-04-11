Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 19,404 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $55,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 48,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $445.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,367,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,054,199. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.58 and a 200 day moving average of $404.70.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

