G2 Capital Management LLC OH Acquires 5,029 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.07. 319,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.