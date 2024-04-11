G2 Capital Management LLC OH Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 293,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,765,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 10.8% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

