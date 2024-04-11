G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $1.76 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,693. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

