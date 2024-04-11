G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $25.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ BND remained flat at $71.04 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,573,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,332. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

