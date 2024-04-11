G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $445,000 Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after buying an additional 2,221,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $14,999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after buying an additional 297,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR stock remained flat at $59.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.