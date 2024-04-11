G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $660,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.04. 405,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,611. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

