G2 Capital Management LLC OH Invests $1.45 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $18.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 191,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,858. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

