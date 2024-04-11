G2 Capital Management LLC OH Invests $31.86 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 691,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,856,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 10.8% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

