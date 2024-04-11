G2 Capital Management LLC OH Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $220.38. 1,155,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,500. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.53 and a 200-day moving average of $194.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.