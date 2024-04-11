G2 Capital Management LLC OH Purchases New Stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.71% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000.

BSCX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 71,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,152. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

