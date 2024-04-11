G2 Capital Management LLC OH Purchases Shares of 5,214 3M (NYSE:MMM)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

