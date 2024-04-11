G2 Capital Management LLC OH Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,994 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 407,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.