G2 Capital Management LLC OH Takes $816,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 883,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

