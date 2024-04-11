G2 Capital Management LLC OH Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 640,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 68,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 111,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 21,816 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,303. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

