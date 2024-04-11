G999 (G999) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $80.16 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00065747 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00022135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00005796 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

