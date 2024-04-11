GASFRAC Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSFVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GASFRAC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 955,400 shares.
GASFRAC Energy Services Trading Down 66.7 %
GASFRAC Energy Services Company Profile
GASFRAC Energy Services, Inc provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and gas companies in Canada and the United States. It develops patented waterless Liquid Petroleum Gas gel. The company’s services are designed to enhance oil and natural gas production and maximize recovery from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GASFRAC Energy Services
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for GASFRAC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GASFRAC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.