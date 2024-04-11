Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 589 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.48. 2,249,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,848. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

