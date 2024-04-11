Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,859 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

