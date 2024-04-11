Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.80. 1,034,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $117.60.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

