Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 825 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Evolent Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Evolent Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after purchasing an additional 449,664 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 847,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 107,963 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 507,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

