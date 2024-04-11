Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,173 Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.37% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $485,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.38. 5,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

