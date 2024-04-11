Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,830 Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 329,279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 350,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 201,802 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 88,622 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,896. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

