Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF accounts for 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

PTF traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

