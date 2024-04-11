Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF makes up 1.8% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,109,000 after buying an additional 365,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 452,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1,578.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 266,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 61,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.93. 20,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0733 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.